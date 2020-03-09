Catherine A. Otto, 76, of Stewart passed away Monday, March 9, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Interment will be 10 a.m., Saturday, March 14, at Trinity Cemetery in Lynn Township, McLeod County.

