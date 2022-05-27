Cathleen "Caye" Marie (Wiberg) Aho, 79 of Waite Park, formerly of Dassel passed on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at her residence with the comfort of her family by her side. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Visitation will from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel and one-hour prior to the service at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Dassel. The interment of the urn will be at the Lake Union Evangelical Covenant Cemetery in South Haven.

