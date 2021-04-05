CelieMae M. Draeger, 84, of Gibbon, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake. Funeral service is 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 7, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Gibbon, with interment following at the church cemetery. Visitation is 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, April 7, one hour prior the service at the church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

Tags