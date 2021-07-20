Cesario Gonzalez, 89, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Hutchinson Health. No services will be held. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hutchinson man killed in fatal crash Friday morning
- Uponor announces $5M expansion of Hutchinson facility
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- Local legislators cheer fully-funded Highway 212 expansion
- 10 file interest forms for Hutchinson City Council vacancy
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Stephanie L. Hoikka, 47
- Lisa Bergh is heading to Ridgewater College
- 'The Sound of Music' set to fill local theater
- McLeod County ends emergency declaration