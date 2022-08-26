Chaplain Reverend Ronald Lee Ziemer, 77, of Detroit Lakes, formerly of Lester Prairie, passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at his home with his spouse, Lin at his bedside after fighting a courageous and brave battle with Dementia, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s. Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Prairie Community Church in Lester Prairie, with interment held at a later date. Gathering of family and friends will be from 1 p.m .to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Lester Prairie.
