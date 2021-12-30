Charles “Chuck” Anderson, 78, of Lake Minnie-Belle, Green Leaf Township, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. Arrangements are pending with the Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin. Please visit hantge.com for all updated service information.
