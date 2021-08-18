Charles “Chuck” O. Schmidt, 84, of Hutchinson, husband of Patricia, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Olivia Hospital in Olivia. Arrangements are pending with the Dobratz-Hantge Chapel in Hutchinson.
