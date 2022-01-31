Charles E. Freitag, 76, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Park Nicolett Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial service will be at 10 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Oak Heights Covenant Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, and will continue one hour prior to the service, all at the church. Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

