Charles M. Reading, husband of Linda, 78, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at his home in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Buffalo Lake. Gathering of family and friends will be from 9-11 a.m., two hours prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Carly Simon grieving after sisters die one day apart
- Kevin Nash's son dead at 26
- Matthew Perry only has to ‘look down’ at stomach scars to remind him to stay sober
- David Beckham sues F45
- Hutchinson manufacturer takes Pride in business success
- Litchfield advances three to state tournament
- Camilla Katlack, 90
- PAID LETTER: Hansch knows the duties of county attorney
- Hutchinson residents dealing with Hurricane Ian aftermath
- Litchfield School Board considers coach, other staff pay rates