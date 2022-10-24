Charles M. Reading, husband of Linda, 78, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at his home in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Buffalo Lake. Gathering of family and friends will be from 9-11 a.m., two hours prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

