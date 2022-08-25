Charles A. Renner, 77, husband of Agnes, of Hutchinson passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin, Wisconsin. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.

