Charles K. Wixcey, 92, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson. Harriet M. Wixcey, 93, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson. Combined graveside service for Charles and Harriet will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
