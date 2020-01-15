Charles Wixcey, 92 Jan 15, 2020 Jan 15, 2020 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charles K. Wixcey, 92, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson. Services to be at a later date. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesWinsted man arrested in connection with threats to New Century Academy'We both have a love for the outdoors'Two injured in Highway 22 crash Wednesday morningHutchinson Walmart fire causes millions in damageWelcome Home Vet celebrates local success in HutchinsonWhat condition are Hutchinson's streets?Allis-Chalmers club plans headquarters in HutchinsonRuschmeyer rows the boat to TampaFree dental care for children in needLiam Kraushaar lives with rare Moebius syndrome Latest eEdition Hutchinson Leader TCMS Latest eEdition Litchfield Independent Review TCMS