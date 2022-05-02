Charles “Chuck” L. Yerks, 90, of Silver Lake, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away April 26 at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service ALL at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
