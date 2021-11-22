Chris E. VanderVoort, 57, wife of Jerry, daughter of Bob Peterson, of Gilbert, Arizona, formerly Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Lund Family Hospice House in Gilbert. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Interment will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Churchill Cemetery in Brookfield Township, Minnesota.

