Chris E. VanderVoort, 57, wife of Jerry, daughter of Bob Peterson, of Gilbert, Arizona, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Lund Family Hospice House in Gilbert. Arrangements are pending with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dassel man seriously injured in hunting accident
- Glencoe man involved in fatal crash Saturday
- Howard Lake woman killed in crash Monday morning
- FOOTBALL: Hutchinson shuts out Simley in state quarterfinal
- Christopher James Johnson 38
- McLeod County airman lost during WWII comes home to rest
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Alan R. Lemke, 57
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services