Cindy Ziemer, 65, wife of Steven, of Little Falls, formerly of Hutchinson passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at her home. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept.12, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

