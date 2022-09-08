Cindy Ziemer, 65, wife of Steven, of Little Falls, formerly of Hutchinson passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at her home. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept.12, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Most Popular
Articles
- TikTok star Tanya Pardazi dies in a skydiving accident age 21
- Jeffrey Stamer, 58
- It's the 63rd annual Red Rooster Days this weekend in Dassel
- Megan Thee Stallion is 'fascinating', says Ginger Gonzaga
- Meet the candidates: Hutchinson School Board
- Peggy Lounsbury
- Pauley Perrette had 'massive stroke'
- The Weeknd abruptly ends sold-out gig after telling 70,000 booing fans he’s lost voice
- Robert Arneson Jr., 62
- Lorraine Bengson, 91