Clarence John Hoodecheck, 76, husband of Rosanne, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday at Cokato Manor. Gathering of family and friends will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Interment will be at noon Friday, Nov. 18, at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Silver Lake.
Most Popular
Articles
- ELECTION 2022: Results in Meeker County races
- ELECTION 2022: Results in local races
- FOOTBALL: Hutchinson dominates Stewartville, advances to state semifinals
- Jeffrey Rausch, 65
- Election results (copy)
- Jason Huber, 55
- Four more years of free fairs
- Dr. Cathy Rasmussen, 53
- SWIMMING & DIVING: TigerSharks relays, individuals advance to section finals
- Dean Ruzicka, 55