Clarice A. McKimm,100, of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

