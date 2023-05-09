Clark G. Bonniwell, 99, husband of Marcia, of Casa Grande, Arizona, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away on Dec. 14, 2022, at his home in Casa Grande. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the St. Anastasia Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
