Claude D. Schultze, 69, of Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

