Clifford D. Kieper, 77, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
