Clifford M. Hedeen, 85 of Watkins, died Saturday June 6, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Services will be at a later date. Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Three injured in Friday evening crash on State Highway 24
- New Auburn man allegedly assaults Menards employee
- Litchfield teen dies from injuries in Friday crash
- McLeod County Fair is canceled for 2020
- McLeod County commissioners table resolution questioning executive orders
- Reward offered for tip on May 2 McLeod County fire
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Jan Pease turns page on a career at library
- Council wrestles with airport request
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office