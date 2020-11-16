Clyde V. Peterson, 87, husband to Barbara, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Hutchinson Health. A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for June 19, 2021. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson
