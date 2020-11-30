Colleen K. Fitzloff, 71, of Burnsville, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Havenwood Senior Living in Burnsville. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
