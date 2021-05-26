Colleen K. Fitzloff, 71, of Burnsville, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Havenwood Senior Living in Burnsville. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
