Colleen K. Fitzloff, 71, of Burnsville, formerly Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Havenwood Senior Living in Burnsville. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 10, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral chapel.

