Colten “Colt” C. Hughes, 28, of Silver Lake, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Hutchinson Health. Memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the McLeod County Veterans Memorial Park: 255 1st Ave NE, Hutchinson, MN. Please bring your own lawn chair for the service. Interment will take place at a later date. Gathering of family and friends will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the Veterans Memorial Park.
