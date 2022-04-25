Conrad "Dewane" Leafblad, 85, formerly of Park Rapids, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Lilac Homes in Dilworth, surrounded by family. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, with a visitation one hour before the service at Wright Funeral Home in Moorhead.
