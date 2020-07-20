Curtis A. Sampson, 87, of Hector passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home in Hector. Private family service and interment commencing with public funeral service to be at a future date. Arrangements are with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.
