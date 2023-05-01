Cynthia “Cindy” I. Tews, 73, wife of Jerry, of Dassel, passed away April 29, at her home surrounded by family. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. May 6, at Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the Jeffers Cemetery in Jeffers. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. May 5, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral service will be livestreamed on the Vineyard Methodist Church YouTube page https://www.youtube.com/@vineyardchurchhutchinson3191
Most Popular
Articles
- Douglas Heim, 57
- The Exorcist star dies
- John Mulaney jokes about his 'star-studded intervention'
- Nancy Dahlman, 67
- Gerald Liestman, 80
- HHS Prom 2023 goes on, despite the chill
- Making a difference, one child at a time
- OnlyFans star and Kim Kardashian lookalike dies aged 34 ‘after botched plastic surgery op'
- JoAnn Amberg, 77
- Roger Baysinger, 71