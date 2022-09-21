Dale Akeson, 91 Sep 21, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dale Akeson, 91, of Mahtowa, formerly of Litchfield, died on Sept. 19. Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet has been entrusted with arrangements.- Advertisement - Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles ArticlesSherri Burich, 62Carole and Michael Middleton arrive for Queen Elizabeth's funeralZac Efron 'almost died' after shattering jawRichard "Rick" FischerMartyn Dumpys, 84David and Michele SackettLawrence Rettmann, 76Dennis Olson, 84Brian Krumrey, 53Neal Braun, 87 Promotions & Specials See All More Newspaper Ads Newspaper Ads We accept manufacturer coupons. Hours: B.## 9-$/8 2+C 5+AC 4C(( *&=D+"( +C OIL CHANGE SPECIAL 6.95 OFF $ Coupon Any Regular Priced Pizza Any 870346 NOTICE: Outdoor Furnace, Parts and Purchase an eight piece Chester Fried Our Gift To You! 2 Off $ 00 $20.00 or Celebrating Fall thurs., Sept. 22 Food Perfect Combo Deal $ • Oven Baked Bulletin Latest eEdition Hutchinson Leader TCMS Latest eEdition Litchfield Independent Review TCMS