Dale G. Buske, 82, of Post Falls, Idaho, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday at Schneidmiller Hospice House, Couer d’Alene, Idaho. Per his request no services will be held. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
