Dale L. Douglas, 75, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., on Monday, March 7, 2022, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery in Kimball. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
