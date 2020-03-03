Dale C. Jensen, 76, of Litchfield died on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Ostmark Lutheran Church in rural Watkins. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield and also one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in the Forest City Cemetery.
