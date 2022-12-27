Dale R. Yukel, 73, husband of Roberta, of Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 at his home. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, and will continue one hour prior to the service ALL at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
