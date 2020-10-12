Daniel L. Holy, 77, husband of Pamela, of Litchfield Park, Arizona, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Saturday, Oct 3, 2020, at his home in Arizona. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Fellowship will continue at Crow River Country Club in Hutchinson with hors d’oeuvres, desserts and a celebration of Dan’s life following the services 3-5 p.m. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

