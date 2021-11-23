Daniel Morton Sr., 79, of Winthrop passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at his home in rural Winthrop. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at CrossPoint Church in Hutchinson with interment in Clear Lake Baptist Cemetery, Severance Township, Sibley County. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at the Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with the Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop.
