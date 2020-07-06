Darla Neubarth, 56, of Buffalo Lake passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her home in Buffalo Lake, Minnesota. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake, with interment at High Island Cemetery in New Auburn. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Arrangements are with Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.

