Darrel M. Gander, 94, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Oak Heights Covenant Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Oak Heights Covenant Church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Please see Oak Heights Covenant Church Facebook Page for livestreaming of the service. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
