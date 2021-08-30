Darwin Wagner, 81, of Brownton, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Arrangements are pending with the Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop.
Most Popular
Articles
- Downtown Cowtown auction raises $36,500 for nonprofits
- McLeod County has buyers for two Glencoe properties
- McLeod County sees jump in COVID cases
- Glencoe man arrested while driving Plato homicide victim's vehicle
- Hutchinson drag racer wins a 'Wally'
- Litchfield's Anna Euerle is dairy royalty
- Hutchinson man recognized by district court
- FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Tigers ready to take on tougher section
- Downtown Cowtown's last roundup set for Thursday
- FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Tiger tennis reloads for 2021 season