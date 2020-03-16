David A. Lindstrom, 86, of Litchfield, formerly Grove City, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove City with interment in the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery at a later date. Gathering of family and friends will be 10-11 a.m. Friday, March 20, one-hour prior, all at church. Arrangements are with the Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin.

Tags

Recommended for you