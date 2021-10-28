David A. Reece, 81, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at his home in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, Nov. 1, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be 3-6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
