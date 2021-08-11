David A. Troska, 82, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Minneapolis VA Health Care System. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, Aug. 13, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 12, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel and will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
