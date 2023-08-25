David (Dave) Bentz, 66, formerly from Hutchinson, passed away May 2, in Louisville, Kentucky. A celebration of life will be from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Hutchinson Depot & Marketplace. Sharing of memories will begin at 3:15. Private family burial is in Oakland Cemetery.
