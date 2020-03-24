David F. Plath, 92, of Hutchinson, husband of Delores, passed away Sunday, March 22, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private family service will be at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson. Celebration of life will be at a later date.
