David J. Schweikert, 78, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m., Sunday, July 18, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
