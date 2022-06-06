David “Dave” E. Krueger, 78, of Hutchinson passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Lakeside Generations Healthcare Center in Dassel. Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 10, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, and will continue one hour prior to the service at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel.
