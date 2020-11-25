David L. Elder, 74, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Gathering of family and friends will be 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, one hour prior to the service, ALL AT CHURCH. Please see ttps://www.ctkhutch.com/ for livestreaming of David’s memorial service. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- McLeod County cases have doubled as hospitalizations increased
- James “Jim” K. Deragon, 73
- Lake Marion Ballroom could host wedding parties once more
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Meeker County will restrict access to facilities due to COVID-19 surge
- Joel A. Reiner, 75
- Pandemic brings 246 years of hairdressing experience together under one roof
- READER LETTER: New School Board members united in effort to serve
- FOOTBALL: Tigers rout Cougars in season finale
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services