David L. Elder, 74, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Gathering of family and friends will be 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, one hour prior to the service, ALL AT CHURCH. Please see ttps://www.ctkhutch.com/ for livestreaming of David’s memorial service. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

Tags