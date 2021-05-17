David M. Sowers, 59, of Hutchinson, died an untimely death Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Hutchinson. A Celebration of Life is 4-7 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Little Crow Resort Event Center, rural New London, with a program and time of sharing to be at 4:30 p.m., dinner to follow. Interment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, hafh.org.
