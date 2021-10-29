David N. Lofgren, 69, of Hutchinson, formerly of Bird Island, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Carver Ridge Assisted Living in Carver. Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector, with interment in the Hector City Cemetery in Hector. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, and will continue one hour prior to the service, all at the funeral chapel in Hector.

