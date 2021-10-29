David N. Lofgren, 69, of Hutchinson, formerly of Bird Island, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Carver Ridge Assisted Living in Carver. Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector, with interment in the Hector City Cemetery in Hector. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, and will continue one hour prior to the service, all at the funeral chapel in Hector.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two charged in April robbery at Hutchinson Target
- Owner claims gun found in Fireman's Park
- Police secured loaded firearm found in park
- Litchfield School Board votes against temporary mask requirement
- Kaden Bartlett, 19
- ACGC board hires interim superintendent
- Drew Barrymore and Tom Green reunite for first time in almost 20 years
- FOOTBALL: Dragons win 'ugly' and move on in playoffs
- Bryan J. Marconcini, 44
- POLL RESULTS: Majority of respondents think the Minnesota Vikings should fire head coach Mike Zimmer